Kyle O'Reilly reveals his pro-wrestling Mount Rushmore

Kyle O'Reilly is one of the greatest professional wrestlers to have stepped foot inside an NXT ring. He has had many great matches with the likes of Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and many more.

O'Reilly was recently involved in a superb Fatal 5-Way for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. NXT's Best Kept Secret squared off against Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne.

Unfortunately, O'Reilly was unable to win his first singles title in NXT, losing to current champion Karrion Kross. Following the match, Kross commented, stating he had punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT.

Speaking to Robbie Fox from My Mom's Basement, O'Reilly was asked to share his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, and The Martial Artist had some legendary choices including Stone Cold and The Undertaker.

"Stone Cold Steve Austin of course. He's a guy who made me a superfan and made me think that this was something I have to do, just the attitude era was the coolest thing ever. I'll say Hulk Hogan just because he's iconic and he's probably my first memory related to pro-wrestling. I'm gonna say Kenta Kobashi, cause he's one of my favorite Japanese wrestlers and a guy whose matches I've studied countless times and then the guy who really captured my imagination and just made me in awe of the theatrics and presentation of what we do, would be The Undertaker. Yeah, so I'll go Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, Kenta Kobashi and The Undertaker." said Kyle O'Reilly

An interesting set of four chosen by Kyle O'Reilly. It is great to hear how each and every one of those men influenced him as a wrestler.

Kyle O'Reilly is preparing to face Adam Cole at the Great American Bash

Kyle O'Reilly has had a great career in NXT so far. However, there has been one demon he hasn't been able to shake off, and that is former Undisputed Era team member Adam Cole.

The two already had an amazing Unsanctioned match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and are now set to do battle once again at Great American Bash.

In 2009, I met you. In 2021, I end you. pic.twitter.com/29Jdz53kYJ — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 27, 2021

What do you make of Kyle O'Reilly's Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling? Who do you think will come out on top between him and Adam Cole? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Arjun