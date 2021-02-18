Kyle O'Reilly looks for answers from Adam Cole tonight; updated WWE NXT preview

On Sunday night at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance, Adam Cole shocked the world. He didn't just Superkick NXT Champion Finn Balor, but his Undisputed Era stablemate Kyle O'Reilly as well.

NXT has announced that O'Reilly will open the show tonight, looking for answers from his longtime friend. What will Cole have to say in response to what he did on Sunday? Is The Undisputed Era finished? Tune in to find out.

Fans haven't seen Austin Theory since Dexter Lumis abducted him at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance. Will Gargano find Theory tonight? Or will he end up finding Lumis instead?

When will the NXT Dusty Classic winners get their title shots?

On Sunday, MSK and the team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez won their respective Dusty Classic Tag Team tournaments. Both teams will now receive shots at the NXT Tag Team titles and WWE Women's Tag Team titles respectively.

When will these teams receive their shots at the champions? Maybe we'll get those answers tonight on WWE NXT.

Here is everything currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE NXT:

Appearances from NXT Champion Finn Balor, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight

Kyle O'Reilly confronts Adam Cole to start the show

The Dusty Classic winners will celebrate their tournament wins

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is on the hunt for Austin Theory

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will face Karrion Kross in a non-title match

Advertisement

Are you excited for tonight's edition of WWE NXT? What match are you most looking forward to? Let us know by sounding off in the comments.

WWE NXT airs every Wednesday at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.