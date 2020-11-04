Kylie Rae's trainer Booker T comments on her retirement

After no-showing her scheduled match against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT's Bound for Glory, Kylie Rae announced on Monday that she was retiring as a professional wrestler.

On her Patreon page, Kylie Rae announced that she is "currently unwell" and that she was "no longer a professional wrestler." She also apologized for any kind of pain and miscommunication she might have caused my missing the PPV event. This is her statement:

While the news of her retirement at such an early age has certainly shocked fans and the pro-wrestling community as a whole, many of her peers and friends came together to shower her with support.

One of them is WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who actually helped train Kylie at his promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

Booker T comments on Kylie Rae's decision to retire

Speaking on his The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Kylie Rae's decision to step away from the squared-circle. The five-time WWE World Champion reflected on her training at his promotion and what he thought about her gimmick.

"It's sad, it really is. When she first came to Reality of Wrestling, she trained for like a minute and won the Diamonds Championship on her first night. She was so special as far as making fans feel a certain way. She always smiled. I didn't really gravitate to the gimmick personally, but she obviously knew what she was doing because fans picked her out and they loved her more than they loved all the other girls. I was like, 'Don't say nothing.' If it's working, let it ride." (h/t: Fightful)

Booker T then talked about Kylie Rae no-showing at AEW's Fyter Fest and how he got her back on track by talking to her. He realized that something was not well with Kylie when she again no-showed at Bound for Glory 2020, and added that she might be at a place where she needs to stay away from a wrestling ring.

"I saw her grow and grow to the point where she got a shot in AEW, immediately. She was on the poster in Vegas. Then she no-showed, everything went crazy, she went away. I talked to her and after I talked to her, it seemed like she got back on track. She got back in the ring, was doing Indies, and then boom, she got the IMPACT deal. Everybody goes through something.

"To no-show another pay-per-view with another company and then for this to come out, it tells me she's in place where maybe the last place she needs to be is around a wrestling ring and a bunch of wrestlers. It could be, it's just not helpful to her right now. She should concentrate on that more than wrestling. Her health and well-being is more important than anything else. Obviously, she's dealing with something." (h/t: Fightful)

Booker also said that he thought about calling Kylie Rae to talk to her but could not gather up the courage to do so. He added that he will definitely call her in the future and wants to see her "safe, unharmed and happy."

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Kylie Rae the very best for her future.