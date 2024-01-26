LA Knight addresses rumors of real-life backstage fight in WWE; mentions wrestler allegedly hated him

LA Knight has quickly risen to become one of the top stars in WWE, achieving this status in a relatively short period of time on the main roster.

However, the Megastar's journey to his current success was not without challenges. During his initial stint in WWE between 2013-14, LA Knight faced constant backstage issues, ultimately leading to his release.

ESPN recently published an article documenting Knight's ascent in WWE. The piece unveiled that during his initial tenure with the Stamford-based company, the Megastar encountered backstage issues with Bill DeMott, the lead trainer in the company. Knight disclosed that DeMott harbored animosity towards him and would speak negatively about him behind his back.

"And so I'm frustrated at the time because I'm sitting on the sideline, not doing stuff. I'm watching guys just start at the same time, go in, and I'm like, I'm obviously not serving myself here. So I was like, 'I'm going to go talk to him again and just be like, look, what's the deal?' This is probably two weeks before I got fired. And I said, 'I'm prepared to quit at this point, so I'm going to go in and just talk to him straight,'" LA Knight said. [H/T ESPN]

Knight expressed his frustration at not being utilized, and the situation with DeMott further fueled his desire to part ways with the Stamford-based company.

"Bill, we've got to talk. What's the heat? I know that you said this. We don't have to like each other, but if you don't like me to a point where I'm not going to progress, then I need to just go. At some point then we just kind of shake hands, we go a separate way," LA Knight said. [H/T ESPN]

Contrary to rumors about a backstage fight between the two, Knight clarified that there was no physical altercation involved.

LA Knight made his intentions clear ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns is set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble, facing off against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.

The Megastar has recently sent a message ahead of the highly anticipated bout. During a recent interview, Knight revealed that he was super-focused to walk out of the 2024 Royal Rumble as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"But, at the end of the day, the only thing that I'm focused on, the only thing that I'm laser-focused on is walking in and then making sure that I walk out [as the] WWE Champion," LA Knight said.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

What did you make of LA Knight's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

