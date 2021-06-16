LA Knight on advice he'd give other wrestlers trying to get back into WWE

LA Knight has had quite the journey to get back to WWE after being let go in 2014.

LA Knight had a tremendous run in IMPACT Wrestling as Eli Drake, winning many titles in the company including the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. That run was arguably the catalyst that eventually led LA Knight back to WWE under the NXT brand.

LA Knight sat down with Mike Johnson of PWInsider this week to discuss a variety of topics. When LA Knight was asked if he had any advice for talents who are still trying to find their way back to WWE, he had the following to say:

"Man, it really comes down to, if you know you've got something awesome, you've got to keep moving forward," LA Knight said. "There's just nothing else you can do, because I know a lot of times, guys get disheartened. They'll just get turned off of the business. And then, if one thing doesn't work out, then they just go and disappear, and it's like... I get that to a degree, but at the same time, I don't really do anything else. This is what I do. So, I got to keep moving within this universe so to speak, to coin a term."

LA Knight offers advice that will help others learn from his mistakes

LA Knight also reflected on some mistakes he made previously in his career that in hindsight probably prevented him from getting back to WWE sooner than he did.

"Also, man, if you're talking about guys who were just coming up, know what you want and know how to ask for it," LA Knight said. "Because that was the biggest thing for me for the longest time is me just hoping somebody would just pluck me out of obscurity and bring me in until finally I figured out, 'Oh, you got to actually be assertive and ask for what you want and take what you want instead of just waiting for somebody to bring it to you.' On top of that, also at the same time, just... Man, I'm so an island unto myself. I'll get around and say hello, whatever. But for the most part, I stayed to myself. Another big detriment. People see that and they're like, 'Oh, look at this guy. Who does he think he is?' So, my thing would just be, make yourself available."

What do you make of LA Knight's advice? Have you followed Knight's journey to finally arrive in the black and gold brand of NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush