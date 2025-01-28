LA Knight breaks character to praise major WWE rival

LA Knight had a rough start on WWE SmackDown in 2025 as he was moments away from recapturing the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura before The Bloodline arrived. Recently, he broke character to praise Logan Paul.

Last year, LA Knight feuded with Logan Paul on Friday Night SmackDown for the United States Championship and won the title. The Maverick was arguably The Megastar's biggest rival in the promotion after the late Bray Wyatt, who put Knight on the map as a singles star.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the former United States Champion was asked if his perspective on Logan Paul changed following their clash for the title. The Megastar broke character and spoke highly of The Maverick as a performer and his potential as a WWE star.

Trending

"He's a hell of an athlete. He can do all kinds of wild things that I wouldn't even want to try or begin to try. Sometimes, it's almost like he's got a death wish with some of these things, but he's got a willingness to go in there and do just about anything. I mean, he's still honestly in a lot of ways just getting started. I mean, he's still got a long way to go in that regard, but he's still willing to figure things out and put his all into it," Knight said. (From 17:30 to 17:57)

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

LA Knight thought he was done as a performer in WWE in 2022

In 2021, LA Knight became a regular on the Black and Gold brand and eventually received his WWE main roster call-up, where he joined Friday Night SmackDown. However, he became Max Dupri, and The Megastar's career took a hit.

In the same interview, Knight stated he thought his career was done when he became Max Dupri. However, he was able to return as LA Knight and the rest was history.

"It was the worst of times that eventually turned into the best of times, but it was all a matter of just pure luck and the luck of timing, just with certain circumstances falling into place that got me out of that and into where we are right now," Knight said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Megastar heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quotes, please credit The Wrestling Classic and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback