LA Knight comments on WWE changing his gimmick after main roster call-up

LA Knight is currently one of the most popular stars in WWE. However, his call-up to the main roster last year did not get off to the best of starts.

Working under the creative leadership of Vince McMahon at the time, the 40-year-old's ring name was changed to Max Dupri. He worked as a ringside manager and a "modeling talent scout" for the Maximum Male Models.

The gimmick did not seem to sit well with LA Knight. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the SmackDown star said his age may have been the factor behind him becoming a manager upon his main roster debut.

"I look a certain way where, obviously, I’ve got somebody’s attention. But that number came up, and it was like, "Well, okay, maybe we make him a manager." So some things happened there. It was not my cup of tea, and definitely, I don’t think it was for me." (H/T Daily Mail)

Since reverting to his original WWE ring name in September 2022, LA Knight has naturally begun to resonate with the promotion's fanbase.

Former WWE manager on LA Knight's chances at Money in the Bank

Alongside six other superstars, The Megastar is set to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday, July 1. The bout's winner will earn a championship match at the time and place of their choosing.

LA Knight has become many fans' pick to win the high-stakes ladder bout due to his entertaining gimmick. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) spoke about Knight's chances of winning the coveted briefcase.

"That would be great if he won it because nobody is expecting him to do it. Nobody, not even himself. If he went and he won, that would be a big, big advancement for him. One that he could handle and one that he could step into and own. He's great. I was with him in TNA, and he was good there. He was learning, but he was good." [From 40:32 to 41:05]

Check out the full interview below:

Besides the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, fans in attendance will witness several huge bouts, including Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.

