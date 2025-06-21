  • home icon
  • LA Knight confronted by legendary WWE Hall of Famer and receives a major threat despite claiming to be his biggest fan

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 21, 2025 00:44 GMT
Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix

LA Knight opened the show on SmackDown on June 20th, and he received a huge pop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. However, a WWE Hall of Famer who claimed to be his biggest fan threatened him and told Knight to leave.

The Megastar has not been happy with Seth Rollins and his faction on RAW, which is why he has been making appearances on the red brand despite only ever wrestling two matches on RAW. He was confronted by none other than the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman claimed he was the biggest fan of LA Knight and even hollered a "Yeah!" at him. However, a message directly from Seth Rollins stated that Knight needed to get out of Grand Rapids as soon as possible, or else there would be consequences. When Knight told him off, Heyman said it was a spoiler and not a prediction.

Out came "Big" Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who didn't take long to use their numbers game and size against The Megastar. Reed and Breakker drove him to the timekeeper's area, but it turned into a blessing as he received a steel chair.

He used the chair to drive both men away and stand tall.

It was a tough moment for LA Knight, but he managed to outsmart Heyman, Reed, and Breakker.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
