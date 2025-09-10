  • home icon
  • WWE
  • LA Knight continues to push for major name to join WWE

LA Knight continues to push for major name to join WWE

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 10, 2025 20:05 GMT
LA Knight on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
LA Knight on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight continues to push for a popular name to join the Stamford-based promotion. He namedropped the famous personality earlier this week on RAW.

Ad

The Megastar is involved in an intense rivalry with The Vision. During a backstage interview with Byron Saxton on the September 8 edition of the red brand, Knight revealed how badly he wanted to get his hands on the two Brons, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Sticking to his outspoken and charismatic persona, the 42-year-old noted that Adam Pearce could give him LeBron James, little Bronny, or even Charles Bronson in the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the show, the official WWE on Netflix Instagram account shared a clip of the interview and highlighted that Knight called out the legendary LeBron James. The former Max Dupri reshared the post on his Instagram story and doubled down on his comments, noting that it's the offseason and the NBA's all-time leading scorer could show up on WWE programming. For those unaware, the 2025-26 season starts next month.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

Ad
LA Knight doubles down on calling out LeBron James. [Picture credits: star&#039;s Instagram story]
LA Knight doubles down on calling out LeBron James. [Picture credits: star's Instagram story]

Later on the show, LA Knight wrestled "Big" Bronson Reed in the main event. Although he put forth an impressive performance, the numbers overwhelmed The Megastar in the end. Bron Breakker got the ring apron to distract Knight, allowing The Aus-Zilla to floor his opponent with a Jagged Edge for the win.

Ad

Popular WWE babyface attacked LA Knight after the match

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker started assaulting Knight after the match. The Usos made their way to the ring and attempted to take out The Vision members. However, they could not handle the heels.

LA Knight then jumped back into the ring with a steel chair and chased away Breakker and Reed. However, instead of thanking Knight for the help, Jey Uso took him out with a Spear, even shocking Jimmy Uso.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how The Megastar responds to The YEET Master's attack.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications