LA Knight continues to push for major name to join WWE

Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight continues to push for a popular name to join the Stamford-based promotion. He namedropped the famous personality earlier this week on RAW.The Megastar is involved in an intense rivalry with The Vision. During a backstage interview with Byron Saxton on the September 8 edition of the red brand, Knight revealed how badly he wanted to get his hands on the two Brons, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Sticking to his outspoken and charismatic persona, the 42-year-old noted that Adam Pearce could give him LeBron James, little Bronny, or even Charles Bronson in the ring.After the show, the official WWE on Netflix Instagram account shared a clip of the interview and highlighted that Knight called out the legendary LeBron James. The former Max Dupri reshared the post on his Instagram story and doubled down on his comments, noting that it's the offseason and the NBA's all-time leading scorer could show up on WWE programming. For those unaware, the 2025-26 season starts next month.Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:LA Knight doubles down on calling out LeBron James. [Picture credits: star's Instagram story]Later on the show, LA Knight wrestled &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed in the main event. Although he put forth an impressive performance, the numbers overwhelmed The Megastar in the end. Bron Breakker got the ring apron to distract Knight, allowing The Aus-Zilla to floor his opponent with a Jagged Edge for the win.Popular WWE babyface attacked LA Knight after the matchBronson Reed and Bron Breakker started assaulting Knight after the match. The Usos made their way to the ring and attempted to take out The Vision members. However, they could not handle the heels.LA Knight then jumped back into the ring with a steel chair and chased away Breakker and Reed. However, instead of thanking Knight for the help, Jey Uso took him out with a Spear, even shocking Jimmy Uso. It will be interesting to see how The Megastar responds to The YEET Master's attack.