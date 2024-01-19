LA Knight could be coronated at Royal Rumble, believes former WWE star

LA Knight, the Megastar of WWE, only needs one more thing to cement his legacy in the global juggernaut as one of its greatest superstars of all time, and that is to win a world championship and have a significant reign with it.

He will look to win his first at the on January 27, but it is no small feat. It's hard to fathom Roman Reigns dropping the belt at this point, but former WWE Superstar Mace believes it is possible owing to the circumstances.

Speaking to WrestlingNewsCo, Mace, who previously worked with The Megastar while part of the faction Maximum Male Models, touched on the former Max Dupri's chances of winning the big one at the Royal Rumble 2024:

"Honestly I think if he [LA Knight] was titillating juices, I think he would win because he'd have two guys out there to help him. But he's out there on his own right now, he's only got the yeah maniacs or whatever they're called supporting him. So I don't know maybe he doesn't."

He added that Reigns is the end boss, so the latter will be protected. However, on account of the fatal four-way stipulation, Knight could win the title by pinning either AJ Styles or Randy Orton:

"Maybe he doesn't pin Roman. Nobody's pinning Roman. Romans, too powerful. Romans like, I'm a big video gamer. So if you're playing like an MMO and you see a boss character, that's got a skull next to his name instead of a level and his health bar is like blacked out. That's Roman Reigns. Nobody's beating Roman Reigns, but there's a lot of people depend in that match, I wouldn't put it past him." [From 0:21 to 1:01]

As for the other two global superstars, neither of them has held a world title in years. They will look to rectify that at Tropicana Field on January 27.

LA Knight's former colleague has "high, high hopes" for him in WWE

Perhaps the most significant angle LA Knight was part of in his WWE run thus far was against Roman Reigns in the fall of 2023. He took on The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel in a losing effort, thanks to interferences from The Bloodline.

Nonetheless, the program was something the WWE Universe wanted to see happen. The Megastar's biggest moment during the build-up was when he roasted Reigns by calling back to the latter's "Sufferin' Succotash" promo pre-Tribal Cheif Era.

On an edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray, who worked with Knight in TNA, touched on the aforementioned promo that happened during the October 27 SmackDown show:

"That was the next level of confidence from LA Knight. I didn't hear or see him thinking, he knew what he wanted to say, and he went out there and delivered his lines. He wasn't afraid to take a shot at Roman. I have high, high hopes for LA Knight."

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Knight's opponent in a week's time, Randy Orton, broke character to talk about him. While showing respect to the former Million Dollar Champion, The Viper echoed Ray's sentiment that he had "high hopes" for the sensational superstar.

