52-year-old WWE veteran has "high, high hopes" for LA Knight at Crown Jewel

WWE viewers are left spellbound by the rapid rise of the Megastar, who took a complete 180-degree turn from obscurity to becoming the hottest act in a matter of a year. Bully Ray is also a fan, and he wants the company to do something big with his former colleague from IMPACT/TNA.

LA Knight's popularity is so high that despite a foregone conclusion at Crown Jewel, the anticipation levels are very high for the main event of the Saudi show. This Saturday night, the SmackDown star will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Bully Ray recently spoke about LA Knight on Busted Open Radio. The IMPACT Wrestling star feels that, similar to how Stone Cold lost to Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13, Knight should have a very strong reason for the inevitable loss. If done right, fans will love him even more, according to the veteran.

"I'm not suggesting that he pass out to a sharpshooter or any other hold," Ray clarified. "The comparison is, look at what WrestleMania 13 did for Stone Cold Steve Austin — even though he lost. The same thing can happen for LA Knight here if they have big plans for LA Knight."

The Megastar is arguably the most over WWE Superstar at present, as evident by the rapturous crowd response to him in every arena. Ray further commented about Knight's "Sufferin' Succotash" burn on Reigns this past Friday night during their contract signing:

"That was the next level of confidence from LA Knight. I didn't hear or see him thinking, he knew what he wanted to say, and he went out there and delivered his lines. He wasn't afraid to take a shot at Roman. I have high, high hopes for LA Knight."

While Ray is also convinced that LA Knight will not walk out of Saudi Arabia as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he feels that the latter will nevertheless be taking a step forward.

Roman Reigns to take time off following WWE Crown Jewel

It is heavily rumored that The Tribal Chief of WWE will once again be taking time off following Crown Jewel. How this impacts the result of this Saturday night's massive show remains to be seen. However, considering this is not the first time Reigns has disappeared with the title, the odds are that he will retain.

After soundly defeating The Miz, and scoring a victory over The Bloodline last month alongside John Cena, this will be Knight's first world title opportunity. It seems everything is onward and upward, as they say, for the Megastar of WWE.

