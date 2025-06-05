LA Knight has his eyes on John Cena and Jey Uso's championships; sends four-word message ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

LA Knight has made it clear that he has his eyes on the Undisputed WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. He will compete in the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Knight will join the field of six in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, alongside Solo Sikoa, Andrade, Penta, Seth Rollins, and El Grande Americano. The Megastar has never held a world championship in the Stamford-based company, but that could change very soon.
On Instagram, Knight shared an edited photo of himself holding the Undisputed WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. He has his eyes on both the titles and is looking forward to the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.
"Think about the future," wrote Knight.
Check out Knight's Instagram post:
Vince Russo claimed that WWE CCO Triple H doesn't like LA Knight
LA Knight is a former two-time United States Champion and has gotten massively popular within the WWE Universe. However, Vince Russo has claimed that Triple H isn't a fan of The Megastar.
Speaking on BroDown, he explained the following:
“I heard this week. I got some dirt. Triple H does not like LA Knight. Yeah, because LA Knight is not one of those guys that falls in line and he speaks his mind if he thinks something is bad. And Triple H is not a fan of LA Knight. And I think that’s why we always see a stop and go, and a stop and go, and a stop and go. It’s like Triple H will let him go so far, and then purposely pull the reins back. But, yeah, I heard Triple H was not a big fan of the guy.”
Knight was involved in a feud with The Bloodline for months. At WrestleMania 41, he lost the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu before unsuccessfully challenging him at the Backlash Premium Live Event in a Fatal Four-Way Match, also involving Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.