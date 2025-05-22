  • home icon
  Triple H does not like a beloved WWE Superstar, says veteran 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 22, 2025 02:57 GMT
Triple H apparently does not like the star (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

Triple H does not like a beloved star, a veteran has said. The star is well-loved within WWE.

Recently, on the latest episode of BroDown, Vince Russo talked about LA Knight. He said that the star was not well-loved by the WWE CCO. In fact, he went on to elaborate, saying that he did not like him at all as he was one of those stars who spoke his mind a lot and did not fall in line with an idea that he did not agree with if he felt that it was not working.

“I heard this week. I got some dirt. Triple H does not like LA Knight. Yeah, because LA Knight is not one of those guys that falls in line and he speaks his mind if he thinks something is bad. And Triple H is not a fan of LA Knight. And I think that’s why we always see a stop and go, and a stop and go, and a stop and go. It’s like Triple H will let him go so far, and then purposely pull the reins back. But, yeah, I heard Triple H was not a big fan of the guy.” (12:14 – 13:02)
He went on to say that The Game could wear a suit if he wanted, but he was still one of the “boys” and that often came with the baggage of liking some stars and not liking others, saying that it was not an even playing field.

“He can wear a suit all he wants, he can get a hundred statues of him made. Bro, when you’re one of the boys, there’s going to be baggage. There’s gonna be baggage with some people you like and some people you don’t like. It’s never gonna be an even playing field when you are one of the boys and you have the book. It’s just not going to be, man. (13:34 – 13:56)
It remains to be seen if Knight ever gets that push that could make him become the biggest star in the company.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Harish Raj S
