LA Knight comments on his feud with Cameron Grimes over the Million Dollar Legacy

The feud between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes has certainly captured the attention of the WWE Universe. This investment was clear when the crowd fell silent at NXT TakeOver: In Your House when Grimes didn't win the ladder match against Knight.

The new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight sat down with Mike Johnson of PWInsider this week to discuss various subjects. When asked about his feud with Grimes, Knight seemingly hinted that this rivalry will continue.

"Well, hell, at this point, I think we're both just trying to get our bodies in one piece after last night," LA Knight said. "He took a hell of a spill at the end. And then, I took a couple of nasty spills in there. And I know if he's feeling anything like I'm feeling today, we're both feeling like complete crap. And at this point, it's just take it a day at a time, and look, tomorrow's another episode of NXT on USA. So, who knows what could happen if he shows up, if he doesn't. Maybe he decides to take a little time off. Nobody knows, but I guess in the coming weeks, we'll find out."

Knight described the physical toll the ladder match took on him, and he also expressed his uncertainty over whether he'll face Grimes again.

LA Knight might not be done with Cameron Grimes yet

LA Knight in WWE

There will be a coronation to crown LA Knight as the Million Dollar Champion this week on WWE NXT. While Cameron Grimes is not advertised to appear, there's a good chance that fans will see him on tonight's show.

Ted DiBiase is scheduled for this ceremony, where he will pass on the "Million Dollar Legacy" to LA Knight. Whether Grimes is there or not, this moment should certainly offer the viewers an entertaining segment.

Who will become THE Million Dollar Champion this Sunday at #NXTTakeOver In Your House? pic.twitter.com/ZXutdSKlkc — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2021

