LA Knight finally addresses if he has backstage heat with Drew McIntyre in WWE

LA Knight and Drew McIntyre have been bitter on-screen rivals in WWE, but if rumors are to be believed, things have been chaotic between the two even behind the scenes as well. The Megastar has now addressed if he has heat with McIntyre over the 2025 Royal Rumble spot, where things didn't go as planned.
The Scottish Warrior's elimination during the Men's Rumble match generated tons of chatter as Knight inadvertently came in his way before Damian Priest took him out. It was even reported that McIntyre had walked out of the arena in anger owing to the botch. As expected, this quickly led to rumors about LA Knight and Drew McIntyre potentially having backstage heat in WWE over the incident.
In a recent appearance on the Gorilla Position podcast, the US Champion addressed the situation. He explained that he'd always had "heat" for some reason or the other but added that now he was too old to care about any of it.
“I’ve always got heat - when don’t I have heat? At the same time, I’m too old for heat. I don’t deal with that. We had to leave because the show was over. Yeah, at some point, everybody’s got to go home.” (H/T - Ringside News)
The Megastar also added that he had no idea Drew McIntyre had walked out of the arena at Royal Rumble 2025 until he read it online the following day.
“He stormed out? I didn’t even know. No, no idea. I got to the monitor, I saw the rest of the deal, and - no, he was already back there before I was. His a** got tossed already. I didn’t know anything about it, okay? I didn’t know anything about it until I was sitting at home Sunday night and somebody sent me an article. I was like, ‘Ah, that’s interesting.'”
Both Drew McIntyre and LA Knight are gearing up for marquee matches at WrestleMania 41
With The Grandest Stages of Them All hardly days away, the anticipation for the Las Vegas event is through the roof. The show boasts several marquee matches, featuring the biggest of stars in the company. Drew McIntyre and LA Knight, too, have been announced for matches that could potentially steal the show.
Knight will be defending his US Title against Jacob Fatu at the event. With his Bloodline stablemates on his side, it's safe to say Fatu is the favorite to win. As for McIntyre, he would finally get to settle his differences with his heated rival Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. Their differences go way back to WrestleMania 40, where Priest cashed in his MITB briefcase on The Scottish Warrior.