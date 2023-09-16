LA Knight gets a huge win over former WWE Champion on SmackDown

LA Knight picked up one of the biggest wins of his career when he defeated a former WWE Champion tonight on SmackDown.

The Miz and LA Knight have been involved in a heated rivalry, ever since they first crossed paths several weeks ago. What ensued next was a series of back-and-forth exchanges between both men.

The Miz and Knight even had a singles match at WWE Payback, which also featured John Cena as the special guest referee. During the match, Miz went for a pinfall attempt by using the ropes for leverage. However, Cena saw it and stopped the A-Lister.

In the end, Knight was able to pick up a win against his rival. Following the loss, Miz seemed to have lost it, when he confronted and "attacked" an invincible John Cena on the following RAW. This resulted in Knight offering a rematch to Miz, which was set to take place tonight.

Both men had a decent back-and-forth match. There were many moments when it looked like the A-Lister would pick up the win. However, a missed kick resulted in Knight hitting his signature BFT for the win.

It remains to be seen what excuse The Miz will give, following this loss to LA Knight.

