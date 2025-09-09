LA Knight hit with a steel chair by ex-World Champion as a massive heel turn is teased on RAW

LA Knight was all fired up on the September 8 episode of Monday Night RAW as he came out to take out a top duo. After a bit of assistance from The Usos, he spoke to Adam Pearce backstage and hilariously called out a 40-year-old world-famous icon right before the main event of RAW was made official. After the main event, he was taken out by a former World Champion who teased a heel turn.The opening segment of RAW saw a reunited Usos announce their first PLE match (as a tag team) in 812 days at Wrestlepalooza as they will face &quot;The Brons&quot; (Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed). While Bronson Reed was good at showing some restraint, things completely broke down when LA Knight came out, presumably still furious at The Vision and the way things had played out in recent weeks. The Usos would help Knight get The Vision's duo out of order for the time being.Backstage, LA Knight told Adam Pearce about wanting to face one of The Brons, and he then told Byron Saxton that he was even willing to face the 40-year-old sports icon, LeBron James, if he had to. Soon after this, Knight vs Bronson Reed was announced as the main event of RAW. However, in the build-up, LA Knight made it clear that he didn't want any help from The Usos, especially after they cost him the World Title when he faced Roman Reigns a couple of years ago.So, despite The Usos coming in to save LA Knight from The Vision's attack after he lost to Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, the former World Champion, hit Knight with a steel chair, teasing a massive heel turn in the process.Jimmy Uso was in complete disbelief as his expression showed clear disapproval of the actions of his brother. Despite Knight telling Jimmy Uso off, he was determined to help The Megastar out. Jey, on the other hand, seemed to have no interest whatsoever, and it seemed surprising that he even showed up after the main event.Either way, things are getting complicated as Knight will likely now have a huge beef with the former World Champion.