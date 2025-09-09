  • home icon
  The Usos officially announce their first PLE match in 812 days against top duo at Wrestlepalooza

The Usos officially announce their first PLE match in 812 days against top duo at Wrestlepalooza

By Rohit Nath
Published Sep 09, 2025 00:32 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Monday Night RAW on September 8 opened with the reunion of The Usos following the chaotic events of last week. A reunited Usos announced their first PLE tag team match together in over 812 days.

The last time The Usos wrestled together as a tag team in a PLE match was 821 days ago at Money in the Bank 2023. On that famous night in London, Jey Uso became the first man in nearly four years to pin Roman Reigns. Following this, they would split up and take the long route back together. They technically teamed up at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, but that was alongside Sami Zayn, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns against The New Bloodline.

On RAW, The Usos were confronted by "The Brons", i.e, Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker of The Vision. They spoke to Adam Pearce and revealed that they have a match booked against the duo at Wrestlepalooza 2025. This will mark 812 days since they had their last tag team match on a PLE.

The segment was a heated one, with Jey & Jimmy Uso ready to square up to The Brons on RAW. But Bronson Reed refused to let Bron Breakker engage and said that they would meet at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis.

Following this, a fiery LA Knight would come out to take out The Vision, and as the numbers game caught up with him, Jey & Jimmy hit parallel dives outside of the ring to help take The Vision out. Inside the ring, LA Knight moved out of the way and inadvertently put Jey in harm's way from Bronson Reed.

After that, LA Knight cut an intense promo backstage on RAW, telling Adam Pearce that he didn't care which Bron it was, even if it was basketball icon LeBron James.

Edited by Rohit Nath
