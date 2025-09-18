LA Knight lacks emotional connection with the fans, WWE legend claims

LA Knight lacks an emotional connection with the fans, according to a WWE legend. The Megastar has been one of the most popular stars on WWE's roster in the last few years and has been pushed in the main event scene.
However, Knight has been found floating mostly between the upper mid-card and main event. According to WWE tag team legend Bully Ray, fans are having a hard time getting behind the former United States Champion.
Talking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully said that on the recent episode of RAW, LA Knight was trying hard to get a reaction from the fans, but he lacks an emotional connection.
"Every time they screamed 'Yeah,' it got a little less loud and less loud and less loud. They're saying 'Yeah to the physicality, and they're getting burned out on screaming 'Yeah.' It's more about them screaming the word, and then the pop starts to die. I still believe that the emotional connection between LA Knight and the fan base is lacking," he said.
Bully said that Knight was chasing the approval of the fans and explained why his character lacks the connection with the fans.
"He's a bit of a of a douche. He's snarky. He's a wise-a**. He's all of those things. So, it's kind of hard to love somebody that comes off that way," he added.
LA Knight got his revenge on Jey Uso on RAW
This week on RAW, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso teamed up to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. While The Vision emerged victorious, they continued to attack the babyfaces.
Jey Uso then came out to help them fend off The Vision. However, he ended up taking a BFT from Knight to end the show.
This was Knight's way of getting back at Jey after the former World Heavyweight Champion hit him with a spear a week earlier.
