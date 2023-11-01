LA Knight makes bold claim ahead of title match at WWE Crown Jewel

LA Knight recently commented on his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Megastar will challenge Roman Reigns for the title at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. He has become one of the biggest names in the company lately and teamed up with John Cena to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso last month at Fastlane.

Speaking with Kayla Braxton in an interview on WWE's The Bump, Knight noted that he didn't only have to worry about Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel but also had to be aware of where The Bloodline was during the match.

"Well, that is something you've got to consider at any point when you talk about The Bloodline. But at that point, that is where I've got to figure out different ways that I can take care of those extra x-factors, right? Those little additives, you're talking about Solo [Sikoa], Jimmy Uso, even consider Paul Heyman. He could maybe pull off his little stinky shoe or something like that. You never know."

LA Knight added that he had to be aware of The Bloodline but must remain focused on Roman Reigns during the contest.

"With that in mind, I've got to keep my eyes on the prize and stay focused on the man in the middle of the ring, and that is Roman Reigns. But as far as that is concerned, I didn't need to bring anybody along with me. I didn't need to bring a whole crew of goofs with me. My cousins and my whole cross-eyed family with me. I'm going to walk in by myself, just like I always do, and walk out with that WWE Championship."

LA Knight assesses Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

LA Knight gave his honest assessment of Roman Reigns as champion ahead of their clash at Crown Jewel 2023.

During his interview on WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton asked LA Knight to give his take on The Tribal Chief's reign as Universal Champion for the past three years. Knight wasn't impressed and mocked Reigns for only defending the title a few times a year.

"My assessment is that everybody is sick of that. Here is a guy, I can do the math here. He's got about one title defense every three or four months. What, four defenses a year, and we're celebrating that he has been champion for 1,200 days? You've got to be kidding me. 1,200 days, as impressive as that is, can come to a real quick halt when you find yourself on the business end of a BFT, and that is what I think we are going to find at Crown Jewel."

Expand Tweet

LA Knight is heading into his bout against Reigns as the underdog, but fans will certainly be behind him at Crown Jewel. Only time will tell if the 41-year-old superstar can pull off the upset and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think