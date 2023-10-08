Why did John Cena and LA Knight defeat The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane 2023? 3 Possible reasons

At Fastlane 2023, John Cena and LA Knight secured a victory over The Bloodline when Knight pinned Jimmy Uso in the closing moments of the match. Both Cena and The Megastar received a massive pop from the crowd in Indianapolis.

However, the victory of The Cenation Leader and Knight at Fastlane 2023 is likely to provoke Roman Reigns upon his return in the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

With that being said, let's discuss three possible reasons why John Cena and LA Knight defeated the Samoan faction at Fastlane 2023.

#3. To escalate tensions within The Bloodline after Fastlane 2023

One potential reason for Cena and Knight's victory over Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could be to escalate tensions within the faction. Since Jimmy was the one who got pinned in that match, it led to The Enforcer blaming him for the loss.

Furthermore, as Jimmy was trying to regain the confidence of the Samoan faction, a loss in this match could lead to problems for the Samoan star as well.

The loss in this match is likely to result in a heated confrontation between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns in the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

#2. To set Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Undisputed Universal Championship

Another reason behind the loss of The Bloodline at Fastlane could be to set up the next challenger for the Tribal Chief and his Undisputed title. There are already speculations regarding a match between Reigns and Cena at the Crown Jewel Premium Live event.

Additionally, LA Knight is also likely to face the Tribal Chief soon. As both stars jointly emerged victorious in the tag team match, the company could go either way in choosing Reign's next challenger for the Crown Jewel PLE.

#1. To continue the momentum for LA Knight after Fastlane 2023

One of the major reasons for Cena and Knight's victory at Fastlane could be to continue the momentum of The Megastar in the company. Over the past few months, LA Knight has been experiencing a massive push, garnering a great crowd reaction wherever he goes.

Since the return of The Cenation Leader, he has been primarily involved with Knight, which clearly shows the company's intention to push The Megastar to new heights.

A victory against The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023 continues his momentum and may eventually lead to a match against The Tribal Chief for The Undisputed Universal Championship.

