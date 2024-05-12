LA Knight has a message for 37-year-old major WWE name

WWE Superstar LA Knight is no stranger to The Bloodline. Their paths will soon cross on Friday Night SmackDown. However, before that happened, he had a message for the general manager of the blue brand, Nick Aldis.

The Megastar pinned Santos Escobar at a recent WWE Live Event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to advance in the King of the Ring tournament. He faces Tama Tonga of The Bloodline in the next round.

Following his win over Escobar, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the live crowd in Chattanooga for their loud reaction and then asked Nick Aldis to keep the crown ready ahead of the premium live event set to emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia later this month, where Knight hopes to be crowned the King of the Ring.

"#WWEChattanooga BROUGHT IT for the Future #KingOfTheRing. Shine that crown up real nice @RealNickAldis," wrote LA Knight.

You can check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

LA Knight's last rivalry was against AJ Styles, whom he put away at WrestleMania XL. Since then, however, their parallel directions on SmackDown has been intriguing. The two men appear to still have unresolved issues, at least, according to The Megastar.

Will LA Knight lock horns with the former WWE Champion again?

AJ Styles got his win back from LA Knight last month and then went on to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Backlash France in a losing effort.

While the former WWE Champion failed to advance in The King of the Ring tournament on SmackDown this week, falling to Randy Orton in the main event, Knight managed to pull off a win to advance to the next round. The latter recently looked back at giving Styles a bloody nose ahead of their match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

It remains unclear as of this writing what the long-term plans for LA Knight and AJ Styles seem to be. A lack of a solid individual storyline for the two popular stars, in more ways than one, warrants a scenario where they reignite their rivalry. The fanbase of Styles, especially, appears to have nothing to look forward to following the last SmackDown episode.

Meanwhile, The Megastar may have advanced in the KOTR tournament now, but he faces Tama Tonga next, who appears poised to climb the ladder alongside Solo Sikoa. If he manages to fend off The Bloodline, then there is either Randy Orton or Carmelo Hayes before Knight can make it to the finals.

