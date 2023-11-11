LA Knight doesn't have one thing that WWE legends John Cena and The Undertaker had, according to wrestling veteran

According to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, LA Knight is missing a major factor in reaching the superstardom that WWE legends John Cena and The Undertaker possessed throughout their pro wrestling careers.

The Megastar has had a meteoric rise ever since he debuted on the main roster. Within just a year, the 41-year-old star saw himself exiting a mid-card faction, Maximum Male Models, to main eventing at Crown Jewel 2023 against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The fans have been enjoying every bit of Knight on SmackDown with thunderous pops and "YEAH" chants. However, the former WWE manager shared that having fans' support for quite some time will not suffice for The Megstar's rise.

While speaking on the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran revealed that Knight needs to be involved with the wrestling world all the way, having a deeper connection and history with them the way John Cena, The Undertaker, Triple H, or even Roman Reigns obtained.

"You gotta involve these fans the whole way, Cena did that his whole run, Undertaker did that his whole run, even Triple H and Roman Reigns. Those fans are there and they have had history. So there weren't flashes in the pan and it's too early to tell on LA Knight to see how he's gonna turn out," Mantell said. [1:08:33 - 1:09:04]

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Megastar came down to the ring and addressed the WWE Universe after his loss at Crown Jewel.

Knight mentioned that he was not done with The Bloodline faction, but he was ready to stand back and continue his journey in the company. However, his moment with fans was cut short by Grayson Waller, which led to the 41-year-old star destroying his opponent on the microphone.

A match between the two men took place on SmackDown, and LA Knight sent Waller packing after a massive BFT. Later, WWE announced that The Megastar would face Jimmy Uso next week on the Blue brand show in a singles match.

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the babyface after a major setback in Saudi Arabia.

