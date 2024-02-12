LA Knight opens up about being Bray Wyatt’s final opponent

LA Knight was the last opponent Bray Wyatt competed against inside a WWE ring. The Megastar recently opened up about his feud against The Eater of Worlds.

Bray Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company at the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. The former Universal Champion got in a rivalry against LA Knight following the much-anticipated return, leading to a Pitch Black Match between the two performers at Royal Rumble 2023, which Wyatt won. Unfortunately, it was Bray Wyatt's last-ever televised wrestling match before he passed away on August 24 at the age of 36.

During a recent interview with In The Kliq, LA Knight talked about his feud against Bray Wyatt. The 41-year-old believes it is weird being the latter's last opponent. However, he revealed facing such a huge star was a massive opportunity for him:

"I don't really think about it too too much just because it's a weird thing to consider and celebrate I guess, in a weird way. I wish I wasn't his last match. So I think that's really more the way I think about it. At the same time, that was an experience for me where that was an opportunity, and I don't know that it was looked at as an opportunity in a lot of ways. I think it was just thought of as here's a guy who can handle himself in this situation and help to put the spotlight on Bray and bring him back," Knight said. [From 11:39 to 12:15]

LA Knight believes he grabbed his opportunity during his feud against Bray Wyatt

The feud against the former leader of The Wyatt Family turned out to be a career-defining one for Knight as it helped the former Million Dollar Champion leave a mark on the WWE Universe.

In the same interview, LA Knight claimed he made the best use of the given opportunity and revealed he was thankful for receiving it:

"Man did I shine a light on myself as much as I could. If they gave me 30 seconds, if they gave me two minutes, no matter how much time I had on that TV screen, my God was I gonna make a splash. My God, was I gonna make a loud noise and that's exactly what I did. So in that sense, I'm very grateful for that. But I'm also if I can toot my own horn, I guess I'm grateful for myself in a certain sense of just being able to take advantage of that opportunity." [From 12:16 to 12:43]

The Megastar is currently involved in a rivalry against AJ Styles. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the two veteran performers as we move towards The Show of Shows.

Will LA Knight and AJ Styles square off at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

