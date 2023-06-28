LA Knight opens up on how The Rock and Steve Austin influenced him

In a recent interview, WWE Superstar LA Knight opened up on how The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin influenced him to become the star he is today.

A lot of WWE fans believe LA Knight tries to imitate The Rock a lot during his promos. It actually could be true, as the man himself said that he gain more confidence in life after watching The Rock and Steve Austin during the WWE Attitude Era.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Knight talked about how he was a shy kid and wanted to get out of his shell.

"Oh, man. Shy, shy kid. Umm, but I always wanted to be out of my shell. I always like so umm, you know those hand mixers and it has like the little silver thing, you pull it off and your mom mixes some cake batter, you can lick it or whatever. I used to pretend those were microphones and uh, it was big," said Knight. [From 4:28 to 4:50]

LA Knight added that he got confident after watching The Rock and Steve Austin during the WWE Attitude Era. He also said that at first, he was faking his confident personality, but after some time, it became natural for him.

"The Attitude Era started to pick up a little bit and you got The Rock and Steve Austin and like those two guys really kind of fed me a lot of my confidence in high school and a lot of it was fake. I was faking the hell out of it until eventually it kind of became more natural, and so I came out of my shell a little more after that but I'm still(shy), if I go into a room and I don't know people, I'll stay to myself for the most part unless I know a person or two then maybe I'll go in and just talk some trash, who knows?" [From 5:23 to 5:53]

You can check out the podcast below:

WWE Superstar LA Knight revealed that he used to imitate Michael Jackson as a kid when no one was watching

In the same podcast, LA Knight revealed that the first music tape he ever had was 'Thriller' by the legendary singer Michael Jackson and he used to imitate The King of Pop as a kid when no one was watching him.

"My first tape I ever had was 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson. So I would like, stand there behind the door, where I couldn't see anybody else so in my head they also could not see me and they also could not hear me and I would stand back there and sing and do all this stuff until they came around and were like, what are you doing? I was like now I freeze up. Super, super shy kid," said Knight. [From 4:50 to 5:11]

ADAM O'DRISCOLL 🇮🇪 @adamodriscoll . The LA Knight promo from #WWERaw last night is truly top tier. He took aim at Logan Paul like he was a combination of Attitude Era The Rock and Stone Cold The LA Knight promo from #WWERaw last night is truly top tier. He took aim at Logan Paul like he was a combination of Attitude Era The Rock and Stone Cold 😂. https://t.co/6KhaupcQEw

LA Knight acknowledged the moment when fans interrupted Triple H during his press conference at WWE Night of Champions. You can read about it here.

What do you think about LA Knight imitating The Rock and Steve Austin? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes