LA Knight puts top champions on notice ahead of WWE Money in the Bank; teases cashing in on "gold title"

LA Knight is ready for Money in the Bank and feels his crowning moment in WWE is long overdue.

This week on SmackDown, Knight was in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Montez Ford. The Megastar picked up a huge win after he pinned The Street Profits member with some help from the ring ropes.

During an interview segment SmackDown Lowdown, Knight spoke about the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match. The Megastar claimed that it didn't matter which other stars entered the contest since he was the one winning the whole thing. He even teased cashing in on anyone with a "gold title" and warned the titleholder to be on the watch.

"Who's gonna be in this match? Does it matter? Six guys, seven guys, eight guys, ten guys, doesn't make a difference because one man will climb, make the acclivity up to that ladder, grab that briefcase. After that, any title I want. You say, 'LA, which title do you think you'll go to? Which title do you think you're gonna aim for?' All I can tell you is if you're holding some gold title out there, keep your eyes out because I'm coming for you. Money in the Bank, yeah! Long overdue. Guess whose game is it? It's LA Knight's game. Yeah!" [From 4:06 - 4:40]

Ricochet and Nakamura have already qualified for WWE Money in the Bank

With this win, LA Knight joined the likes of Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

This past week on RAW, Ricochet defeated The Miz to make his way into the match while Nakamura got the better of the monstrous Bronson Reed in their respective qualifying matches.

In the women's division, Michin will take on Damage CTRL's Bayley in a Money in the Bank qualifier next week. Also



WWE has also announced a few more qualifying matches for next week with Baron Corbin going up against Butch and LWO member Santos Escobar facing Mustafa Ali. In the Women's division, Bayley will take on Michin while IYO SKY will face Shotzi on SmackDown.

