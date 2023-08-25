LA Knight reacts to Bray Wyatt's tragic death after facing him in his last-ever WWE match

LA Knight has reacted to the tragic death of Bray Wyatt. Wyatt's last-ever match in WWE was against Knight, whom he defeated at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event.

Wyatt, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 36. His death was confirmed by Triple H on Twitter, as WWE stars and wrestlers from all around the globe poured in with their reactions.

Earlier this year, Wyatt defeated Knight in a Pitch Black Match. The two went further on to share the ring at live events before the former Universal Champion went on hiatus.

Taking to Twitter, Knight shared a photo of his on-screen confrontation with Wyatt. The Megastar honored the former WWE Champion in the process.

Check out LA Knight's tweet dedicated to Bray Wyatt:

Sami Zayn sent a heartfelt message after Bray Wyatt's tragic death

Following Bray Wyatt's tragic death, numerous WWE Superstars reacted to the news and sent out heartfelt messages.

Current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn also took to Twitter to send a message dedicated to Wyatt. Zayn wrote how grateful he was to have shared good times with the former Universal Champion.

He tweeted:

"I have a hard time accepting death. Denial is strong. I am just shocked and I really can’t believe it. RIP Windham Rotunda, I’m grateful to have shared some good times with you."

At the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event, Wyatt made his highly anticipated return to WWE after weeks of teasing. Shortly afterward, he was involved in an angle with Uncle Howdy before starting his feud against LA Knight.

Wyatt and Knight also shared an incredible on-screen moment with The Undertaker at RAW is XXX, the 30th anniversary of RAW. Many even dubbed it as a "passing of the torch" moment between Undertaker and Wyatt.

We at Sportskeeda send our sincere condolences to Windham Rotunda's family and friends in this difficult time.

