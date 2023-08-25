"I have a hard time accepting death" - Sami Zayn sends a heartfelt message after Bray Wyatt's tragic passing

The wrestling world was sent into shock following Bray Wyatt's tragic death. Superstars and wrestlers all around the world have reacted to the unfortunate news, including WWE star Sami Zayn.

Bray Wyatt's death was confirmed on Twitter by Triple H, who announced that the former Universal Champion had passed away at the age of 36. Wyatt had been absent from WWE television since February after returning to the company last October.

Taking to Twitter, Sami Zayn sent out a heartfelt message dedicated to Wyatt. The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion recalled the good times he shared with the former Universal Champion.

"I have a hard time accepting death. Denial is strong. I am just shocked and I really can’t believe it. RIP Windham Rotunda, I’m grateful to have shared some good times with you," wrote Zayn.

Braun Strowman sent a heartfelt message to Bray Wyatt after his tragic death

Following Bray Wyatt's tragic death, his former Wyatt Family stablemate, Braun Strowman, took to Instagram to react to the news.

Strowman made his WWE debut alongside Wyatt and the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper). At the time, The Wyatt Family also included Erick Rowan.

Taking to Instagram, Strowman wrote the following dedicated to Bray Wyatt:

"i really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby’s know i love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

