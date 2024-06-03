LA Knight reacts to current champion taking a dig at him

A current champion took a dig at LA Knight recently after the latter had challenged him for a match. The Megastar has reacted to the same on social media now.

Logan Paul has been a surprise revelation to the wrestling world. Ever since his first wrestling match, Paul has shown a lot of improvement in the ring and has delivered standout performances. In just his third match, he went face-to-face against Roman Reigns and took him to the limit. Logan went one step further and won the United States Championship in his eighth wrestling match. Recently, Logan even challenged for the Undisputed WWE Championship and came close to defeating Cody Rhodes.

While Logan has been busy in his pursuit of more gold, he has had someone lurking in the shadows. LA Knight came face-to-face with the United States Champion a couple of weeks ago and was even at ringside for his title match at King and Queen of the Ring. This week on WWE SmackDown, Knight was searching for Logan Paul but was informed that he wasn't in the arena for the show.

Logan Paul had a message for Knight on social media but didn't correctly tag The Megastar. Knight immediately poked fun at him for not knowing how to tag someone despite being a social media influencer. Logan fired back by saying that Knight can't even win a title despite being a "WWE Megastar". LA Knight had an interesting reaction to this comment.

"*Bookmarks*," tweeted Knight.

Check out his tweet here:

Brian Cage says LA Knight rubbed many people the wrong way

One of the things that made LA Knight a beloved WWE Superstar is his attitude. He has often been compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. However, it is this attitude that may not sit right with a lot of people.

Speaking on the Lighweights podcast, Brian Cage spoke about how LA Knight rubbed a lot of people the wrong way because of how he was perceived.

"Oh, we were cool. You know, I don't think we ever trained together. I remembered I wanted to quite a few times but no, no I liked him a lot and it's funny he rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, like whether it be NW Hollywood or just SoCal, or even in Impact or you know. There will be a lot of different people that would, like not be the biggest fan of him and I get it, like I've never had a problem with Sean," said Cage.

Based on their previous exchanges, it looks like Knight could be next in line to challenge Logan Paul for the US Championship.

