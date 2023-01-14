LA Knight referenced in a hilarious WWE backstage segment by a former faction

WWE Superstar LA Knight was mockingly referred to by his sister Maxxine Dupri on the company's reality show, Making It Maximum.

Since Knight left his former SmackDown faction Maximum Male Model, Dupri, Mansoor and Mace have been searching for a member who could fill his shoes. The 25-year-old female star has credited herself for creating the Maximum Male Model stable, giving little attribution to Mace and Mansoor.

However, Mace, Maxxine, and Mansoor failed in their venture to replace Knight, ultimately creating tension among the three.

On the latest episode of WWE Making It Maximum, Dupri and Mansoor indulged in a chaotic argument out of frustration. During the segment, Mansoor claimed that the 25-year-old needed to do a better job as a manager, and the latter took a blow at Mansoor's modeling skills.

He stated that he liked Knight more when he was a part of the faction. Later, Maxxine Dupri cut an incredible promo in LA Knight's style, which sounded rib-tickling.

"Let me talk to ya! You would be nothing without me. I made you, okay? And that's not an insult; that's a fact of life. YEAH," Dupri asserted. [3:35 - 3:43]

You can check out the promo below:

WWE @WWE



It's time for Making it Maximum! Still searching for their fourth member, tensions begin to form within the Maximum Male Models, causing ma.cé to run away!It's time for Making it Maximum! Still searching for their fourth member, tensions begin to form within the Maximum Male Models, causing ma.cé to run away! 😲It's time for Making it Maximum! 🎥 https://t.co/jr5rype8W1

LA Knight made a bold statement ahead of his match against Bray Wyatt

Last week on the blue brand, former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt received some nasty words from LA Knight ahead of their Royal Rumble match.

WWE announced that Bray Wyatt would return to the ring on January 28 in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against the 40-year-old star.

The former Million Dollar Champion implied that he isn't afraid of Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. The 40-year-old star made a promo claiming that Wyatt's return would be the shortest in WWE history.

"One match in, one match out, never seeing him again," Knight said. [0:37 - 0:40]

You can check out the 40-year-old star promo below:

At Royal Rumble, the two men will face a new challenge in what is expected to be a first-time-ever contest. Wyatt has already fought in-house shows against Jinder Mahal. So it will be interesting to see how he performs at the premium live event.

What did you think of LA Knight's reference from his sister Maxxine Dupri? Sound off in the comments section below.

