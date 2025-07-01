LA Knight returns to WWE and attacks former World Heavyweight Champion

LA Knight made his return to WWE television on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW and attacked Seth Rollins. Knight was taken out by Rollins' stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, on SmackDown.

Ad

The attack sidelined Knight for a few days and also forced him to miss the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, even though he wasn't booked on the show. Knight's current rival, Rollins, ensured that CM Punk didn't walk out of Night of Champions as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. One would assume that if Knight had been healthy, he would have handled Rollins and his crew in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Trending

Ad

On RAW tonight, The Megastar ambushed the former World Heavyweight Champion after he escaped through the WWE Universe moments after Punk got his hands on The Visionary, who ruined his chances of dethroning John Cena. WWE also confirmed a singles match between Knight and Rollins for Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Watch LA Knight's return on WWE RAW below:

Backstage, LA Knight was confronted by Punk, who asked The Megastar to wait for his turn, as he wanted to be the first one to get his hands on Rollins. However, the former WWE United States Champion simply refused to listen to Punk and claimed that he was the line before walking away from the scene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action