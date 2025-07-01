  • home icon
  LA Knight returns to WWE and attacks former World Heavyweight Champion

LA Knight returns to WWE and attacks former World Heavyweight Champion

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 01, 2025 00:59 GMT
LA Knight (Image Credits: WWE.com)
LA Knight (Image Credits: WWE.com)

LA Knight made his return to WWE television on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW and attacked Seth Rollins. Knight was taken out by Rollins' stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, on SmackDown.

The attack sidelined Knight for a few days and also forced him to miss the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, even though he wasn't booked on the show. Knight's current rival, Rollins, ensured that CM Punk didn't walk out of Night of Champions as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. One would assume that if Knight had been healthy, he would have handled Rollins and his crew in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On RAW tonight, The Megastar ambushed the former World Heavyweight Champion after he escaped through the WWE Universe moments after Punk got his hands on The Visionary, who ruined his chances of dethroning John Cena. WWE also confirmed a singles match between Knight and Rollins for Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

Watch LA Knight's return on WWE RAW below:

Backstage, LA Knight was confronted by Punk, who asked The Megastar to wait for his turn, as he wanted to be the first one to get his hands on Rollins. However, the former WWE United States Champion simply refused to listen to Punk and claimed that he was the line before walking away from the scene.

