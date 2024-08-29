LA Knight reveals bold plans for his WWE United States Championship reign - "I'm going to make it the most important title"

LA Knight defeated Logan Paul in an outstanding match for the United States Championship at Summerslam 2024. The victory marked Knight's first singles title win in the promotion and the 41-year-old has been looking stronger than ever since the PLE.

In a recent interview on La Causerie, Knight was asked if the United States Championship needed to regain its prestige. The champion stated that whether the title needed to regain its prestige or not was something that was not for him to say.

However, when asked what his plans with the title were, LA Knight added that he would defend the title every week if that's what it took to make it the most important title. Knight also added that with him as the champion, fans would surely see more title defenses than former champion, Logan Paul.

"Whether it needs to regain prestige or not is not for me to say. I don't know that. All I know is that now that I'm holding it, I'm going to make it the most important title that I possibly can. And if that means I've got to face somebody this week, next week, or the week after, then that's what we're going to do."

He continued:

"I can, for damn sure, say that you're going to see it defended a lot more now that it's on me instead of Logan Paul, just by virtue of me being around a lot more. So, whether that gives it more prestige or not, we'll see, but you can bet that it's going to be an important title for sure," Knight said. [2:56 onwards]

Logan Paul has called out LA Knight for controversial finish to SummerSlam match

While Logan Paul has been absent from WWE TV since his loss at Summerslam 2024, he has called out LA Knight for the controversial finish to their match. For those unaware, Paul's foot bounced on the rope during the third count of the pinfall, but the referee didn't get a look at it.

Logan Paul, during his IMPAULSIVE podcast, stated that he would return for a rematch and will surely get his United States title back from the 41-year-old.

"At the end of the day, it's always going to be my belt. It's my belt. I see it on him, but everyone knows that US Title is mine. So you can have it for now, for the time being, but I'm coming back for a rematch because I don't know if y'all saw... My foot was on the rope; it was on the rope on number three. One, two, and my foot just bounced off the rope. In wrestling terms, that means it doesn't count," said Paul. [2:00 onwards]

While Logan Paul's return is still awaited, LA Knight has already made the United States Title picture interesting, with stars like Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and Santos Escobar standing in line for a title shot. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the United States Champion.

