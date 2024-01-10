LA Knight reveals he was doing some of the “worst work” of his career against WWE legend

LA Knight will receive another crack at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. He will square off against Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

His journey from being in relegated to an alarmingly awful spot on the card into the main event is almost uncanny. Today, he is nicknamed as The Megastar of WWE.

After much rallying from fans, LA Knight got his first major singles program in the fall of 2023, since feuding with the late Bray Wyatt around this time last year. His dance partner was former WWE Champion The Miz. The 41-year-old looked back at this particular storyline on the latest edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet:

"Miz was really bringing it to the point where like I remember a couple guys in the back just being like, 'Wow, I feel like this is like the best work Miz has done', and while coincidentally, I felt like I was some of the worst work I'd done in a while. [...] I think [that feud] helped elevate us both in certain ways, because I mean, I think it brought out a passion [back] in him."

Their promos went back-and-forth, with each of them getting their moments, albeit The Miz may have upstaged Knight in some instances. Be that as it may, The Megastar was not really affected by any of it, and wound up winning the feud.

LA Knight on his relationship with WWE legend John Cena

At Payback, John Cena surprised the live crowd and those watching at home when he declared himself as the special guest referee for the match between The A-Lister and LA Knight.

Both Cena and Knight later teamed up to take on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane. Knight also spoke extensively to Chris Van Vliet about working with the 16-time World Champion in late 2023:

"Man, you know what? That is one of the easiest guys to work with. Everything is simple. Everything is, there's not any overly complicated thought process. It's just kinda like, 'Hey, look, when we go out there, we're gonna do our thing. It's gonna be this this this.' 'Cool. Yeah. Great. Wonderful.' But beyond that, super easy to talk to, super cool, super nice."

Plenty of fans are interested in witnessing LA Knight vs. John Cena. It's not out of the realm of possibility, but considering Cena's days as a WWE Superstar numbered at this point, it may not be very probable. He was last seen at Crown Jewel, where he lost a first-time-ever clash to Solo Sikoa.