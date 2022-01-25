LA Knight and Roderick Strong set for main roster call-ups - reports

Reports coming out of PWInsider could suggest that NXT superstars LA Knight and Roderick Strong may soon be on WWE's main roster.

The two men have reportedly been spotted backstage at tonight's Raw tapings, with rumors circulating that they may be competing in the latest edition of Main Event.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne were also recently featured on episodes of Main Event, so the presence of more NXT Superstars backstage may indicate mass call-ups to WWE's main roster.

The pair were also backstage at the latest SmackDown taping and worked a dark match against each other just days after Strong wrestled in a losing effort against the former WALTER on NXT.

Although Knight and Strong have both been featured prominently on NXT 2.0, they haven't exactly been in winning form, and this may indicate that their days on the developmental brand are numbered.

LA Knight and Roderick Strong were signed during NXT's previous era

Before signing for what is actually his second stint with the WWE, back in 2021, LA Knight worked under the name Eli Drake in several independent promotions, including the NWA and IMPACT Wrestling.

While competing for the former black and gold brand, Knight challenged for the NXT North American Championship and feuded with the likes of Cameron Grimes. He was even given a run with the iconic Million Dollar Championship.

Roderick Strong's independent wrestling career prior to his time in WWE is long and storied, working with many notable promotions in Japan and North America.

Shortly after joining the NXT roster, Strong would join up with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish as the fourth member of The Undisputed Era.

The group would spend years at the top of NXT's card, with Strong picking up a North American Championship reign and two reigns with the NXT Tag Team Championships.

