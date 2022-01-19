WALTER defeats Roderick Strong on NXT 2.0; Imperium and Diamond Mine involved in huge brawl

WALTER bested Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong in a hard-hitting main event on NXT 2.0 that had the audience on the edge of their seats.

The Austrian superstar and Strong had a match full of hard-hitting action as both men pushed each other to their absolute limits. Malcolm Bivens would involve himself at one point but was shrugged off by WALTER.

Despite a great performance, Strong was unable to topple the Ring general, who finished him off with a Powerbomb.

WALTER and Imperium look set to have a long feud with Diamond Mine on NXT 2.0

Following the match's finish, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attacked Strong alongside their leader. This prompted Diamond Mine's Creed Brothers to come out and save the former Cruiserweight Champion.

The show went off the air with both factions brawling inside the arena and the fans chanting, "let them fight."

The angle will likely progress on NXT 2.0 in the coming weeks, with The Creed Brothers currently competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team classic for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles, currently held by Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

With his impressive victory over Roderick Strong, the momentum is with the Austrian Superstar as his NXT push continues.

The feud with Roderick Strong and Diamond Mine could serve as a filler for The Ring General before he sets his eyes on the big prize held by Bron Breakker.

The NXT Champion has laid out a challenge for Santos Escobar on this week's show and it seems like the Legado del Fantasma leader is next line for the crown.

Once the Championship program with Escobar is wrapped up, Breakker will be free to have a mouthwatering clash with The Ring General.

