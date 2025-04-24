LA Knight's real-life partner sends him a message after losing the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41

Despite losing the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41, LA Knight's real-life partner remains proud of him. She dedicated a message to The Megastar on social media.

Ad

Knight lost the US Championship to Jacob Fatu on Night One of WrestleMania 41. His second reign as the champion began after he dethroned Shinsuke Nakamura, who had beaten him earlier to win the title last year at Survivor Series.

On Instagram, Knight's real-life partner, Michelle Yavulla, with whom he was spotted at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, shared a message for The Megastar, expressing how proud she was of him.

Ad

Trending

"Our first #WWEHOF photo together 🤣. We finally made it happen! Happy to have my dapper man by my side @reallaknight . He may have lost the title, but he’s still a champion in my eyes. ❤️❤️❤️ #wwe #vegas #stillwinning," wrote Michelle Yavulla.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

LA Knight wants to hold the World Championship at some point

LA Knight has revealed his goals of becoming a World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The Megastar unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when Roman Reigns was the champion.

Speaking on the Gorilla Podcast, Knight was asked about his desire to win a World Championship. He responded by saying the following:

Ad

"So, yeah. I think that there's a World Title run in my future. Whether they think or anybody else thinks, it won't make a difference to me. At some point, it's probably going to happen."

Ad

Now that LA Knight has lost the WWE United States Championship, he could shift his attention towards a World Title. The World Heavyweight Championship is held by Jey Uso, who defeated Gunther on Night One of WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Championship is held by John Cena, who dethroned Cody Rhodes on Night Two.

Interestingly enough, Knight and Cena have a lot of history. They even teamed up against The Bloodline for a tag team match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More