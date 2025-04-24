LA Knight's real-life partner sends him a message after losing the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41

Despite losing the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41, LA Knight's real-life partner remains proud of him. She dedicated a message to The Megastar on social media.
Knight lost the US Championship to Jacob Fatu on Night One of WrestleMania 41. His second reign as the champion began after he dethroned Shinsuke Nakamura, who had beaten him earlier to win the title last year at Survivor Series.
On Instagram, Knight's real-life partner, Michelle Yavulla, with whom he was spotted at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, shared a message for The Megastar, expressing how proud she was of him.
"Our first #WWEHOF photo together 🤣. We finally made it happen! Happy to have my dapper man by my side @reallaknight . He may have lost the title, but he’s still a champion in my eyes. ❤️❤️❤️ #wwe #vegas #stillwinning," wrote Michelle Yavulla.
Check out her Instagram post below:
LA Knight wants to hold the World Championship at some point
LA Knight has revealed his goals of becoming a World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The Megastar unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when Roman Reigns was the champion.
Speaking on the Gorilla Podcast, Knight was asked about his desire to win a World Championship. He responded by saying the following:
"So, yeah. I think that there's a World Title run in my future. Whether they think or anybody else thinks, it won't make a difference to me. At some point, it's probably going to happen."
Now that LA Knight has lost the WWE United States Championship, he could shift his attention towards a World Title. The World Heavyweight Championship is held by Jey Uso, who defeated Gunther on Night One of WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Championship is held by John Cena, who dethroned Cody Rhodes on Night Two.
Interestingly enough, Knight and Cena have a lot of history. They even teamed up against The Bloodline for a tag team match.