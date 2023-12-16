LA Knight's verbal clash with former world champion on SmackDown was terrific, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke about the backstage interaction between Randy Orton and LA Knight.

Orton was heading out for his match against Jimmy Uso when he met Knight backstage. The Megastar asked when he should come out to make the save for Randy. The Viper told him that he didn't need saving and questioned whether things were good between them. Knight made it clear that he was also looking to get even with The Bloodline before walking off.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Apter stated that it was a fantastic segment because no one expected to see the two megastars at that angle. He felt that WWE did a great job booking it, and the interaction between Orton and Knight felt real.

"That was something that I thought was great because no one expected that. No one expected that for LA Knight and Randy Orton to have even a short verbal confrontation. Did either of you think that was gonna take place?" [From 12:42 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Knight and Orton seem united in their cause against the Bloodline. However, AJ Styles returned this week and even attacked LA Knight on the way out, leaving many questions unanswered.

Are you excited to see how the action unfolds next week on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.