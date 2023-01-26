LA Knight says his current WWE character is the same as his former popular gimmick

LA Knight has been the talk of the town as he is on a path to becoming one of the biggest stars on the roster ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He recently revealed that his current character is quite similar to his popular gimmick from the past.

LA Knight has been making waves on the blue brand ever since he began feuding with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. After weeks of confrontation, the two superstars are booked for a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This will be Wyatt's first match since returning to the company.

Before becoming the Megastar, Knight competed as Max Dupri on the blue brand. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the 40-year-old superstar said that his current WWE character is the same as his popular character Eli Drake from IMPACT Wrestling. Check it out:

“To be honest, there really isn't. They are one and the same. And that's the funniest thing is a lot of times again, from social media, they are like oh I miss Eli Drake. And I'm like you, dummy. It's the same thing, it's the exact same thing. LA Knight is Eli Drake, Eli Drake is LA Knight. So you know, look, use what brought you to the dance. I know what brought me to the dance, and do a little dancing with it. That's what I'm doing right now. So the idea that anybody thinks it's any different just because they changed some letters around?”

Eli Drake was Knight's former name and gimmick before he made his way to WWE. Drake is a former IMPACT World and Tag Team Champion.

LA Knight once won the Million Dollar Championship in WWE NXT

In 2021, Knight signed with the company and began working on the Black and Gold brand during its prime years. He quickly established himself as a fan-favorite heel on the brand.

After becoming a staple on the brand, he began feuding with Cameron Grimes and defeated him on several occasions. He later won the Million Dollar Championship in a Ladder match at TakeOver: In Your House.

However, Grimes proved himself and formed an alliance with Ted DiBiase Sr. to win the Million Dollar Championship back from Knight. After a while, he joined Team NXT to face Team 2.0. and lost.

Last year, he moved to the main roster where he appeared on the blue brand as Max Dupri and created Maximum Male Models. Later, the new regime allowed him to return as LA Knight.

Do you think Knight will defeat Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comment section below.

