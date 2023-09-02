LA Knight segment announced for SmackDown ahead of WWE Payback

LA Knight is set for a face-to-face with a former WWE Champion tonight on SmackDown ahead of their clash tomorrow night at Payback.

The WWE Universe has gotten behind Knight in recent months and has turned the veteran into one of the most popular superstars in the entire company. He is currently involved in a bitter rivalry with The Miz and the two are scheduled to do battle tomorrow night in Pittsburgh.

The rivalry between the two stars has gotten quite personal as of late. The Miz cosplayed Knight on this past Monday's edition of RAW and has claimed that The Megastar is nothing more than a catchphrase. Knight responded to The A-lister impersonating him and joked that was the biggest reaction The Miz has ever received in the company.

Ahead of their match tomorrow night at Payback, LA Knight and The Miz are scheduled for a face-to-face tonight on SmackDown. In addition to the segment between Knight and The Miz, John Cena is set to return tonight, and Solo Sikoa will face AJ Styles in a singles match. Jimmy Uso will also be returning tonight on the blue brand to address his brother, Jey Uso, walking out of the company on the August 11th edition of WWE SmackDown.

LA Knight won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, but a victory over The Miz would be his biggest win on the main roster so far. It will be interesting to see which superstar picks up the victory tomorrow night at WWE Payback.

