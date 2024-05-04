LA Knight sends a final message ahead of WWE Backlash France

LA Knight isn't scheduled for a match at WWE Backlash France. However, he did beat Angel on the latest edition of SmackDown, which was hosted at the same location.

Knight is currently on the back of a loss to AJ Styles in their WrestleMania rematch. With the victory, The Phenomenal One became the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship and is set to challenge Cody Rhodes.

On Twitter/X, Knight sent a message to the WWE Universe after receiving an incredible reception in France.

"Lyon, you were amazing. From the tippy top to the ring…WITH EVERYBODY SAYIN,’" wrote Knight.

Check out Knight's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Knight has also confirmed his participation in the King of the Ring Tournament. Carmelo Hayes, Xavier Woods, Gunther, Sheamus, Santos Escobar, and Drew McIntyre have also confirmed their entry.

Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) believes LA Knight could ally with AJ Styles

Matthew Rehwoldt believes AJ Styles could form an unlikely alliance with LA Knight.

According to the former WWE star, the issues between Knight and Styles aren't over. However, the two superstars could ally after a trilogy showdown between them.

Speaking on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, Rehwoldt stated the following:

"I feel like they're not done yet. We're gonna get to an LA vs. AJ stipulation match post-Backlash. I think he'll [LA Knight] come maybe do something to cost him [AJ Styles] the title at Backlash or not cost him because again, I don't think we want Cody [Rhodes] to look like he needed help but like to screw with AJ and I think we're gonna get some kind of blow off match and then maybe after that they come together."

At WrestleMania XL, Knight defeated AJ Styles and secured a major win on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The outcome of Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles could potentially lead to The Megastar being inserted into the Undisputed WWE Title picture.