LA Knight sends a message ahead of his tag team match with Randy Orton against The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight took to Twitter/X to react to his upcoming tag team match on SmackDown. WWE has confirmed that The Megastar will team up with Randy Orton to face The Bloodline.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Orton officially signed with the blue brand and started his feud with The Bloodline. He was involved in a brawl with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso before Knight came to The Viper's aid.

Taking to Twitter/X, he sent out a message as he prepares to team up with the multi-time WWE World Champion.

Check out Knight's reaction:

Expand Tweet

Knight's issues with The Bloodline began leading up to the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after interference from The Bloodline.

Teddy Long explained that Randy Orton could start a feud with LA Knight

Teddy Long has suggested the possibility of a rivalry between Randy Orton and LA Knight following the former's highly-awaited return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer stated that The Megastar could learn much from Orton.

Long said:

"I also see him, maybe with LA Knight... They have got to get him right, and I think with him and Randy Orton, would get LA right, because first of all, he would learn from Randy Orton a lot. And that's what he needs to do... You have to get into the ring with guys that know this stuff so that you can learn from them."

Expand Tweet

Orton has hinted at challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in early 2024. The Viper returned triumphantly at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event and played a major role in the Men's WarGames Match.

Are you excited about Orton and Knight teaming up on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here