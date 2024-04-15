LA Knight sends message to former WWE Champion ahead of upcoming clash

LA Knight sent a message to his next opponent ahead of their major clash on SmackDown.

When AJ Styles returned from injury last year, he turned heel by attacking Knight for trying to take his place. Since then, the two men have been feuding with each other. This rivalry grew even more personal when Styles attacked Knight during his Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. Both men battled each other at WrestleMania 40, with Knight emerging as the victor.

Following WrestleMania 40, two triple threat matches were announced on SmackDown, with the winners set to face each other in a number one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Both Knight and AJ Styles won their respective matches and will face each other one more time next week.

Ahead of their upcoming clash, Knight took to social media to send a message to AJ Styles.

"Stackin’ wins like it’s nothin. @AJStylesOrg couldn’t get enough at Mania so now I get to give the good people of Pittsburgh a replay! YEAH"

AJ Styles also sent a warning to LA Knight following last week's SmackDown

AJ Styles won his triple-threat match against Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens last Friday night. After winning the match, Styles had some choice words for his rival.

The Phenomenal One mentioned that the next time they face each other, he is going to send LA Knight to the hospital.

"You know it's like I said. This isn't personal, it's necessary. I don't want the WWE holding me responsible for what I'm gonna do to LA Knight next week. I said I was gonna hurt him before and I gurantee you, he had a limp the next day. Next time we go to the hospital," said Styles.

It will be interesting to see whether Styles will be able to defeat Knight this week on SmackDown.

