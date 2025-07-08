  • home icon
  LA Knight sends a message to Seth Rollins after attacking him on WWE RAW

LA Knight sends a message to Seth Rollins after attacking him on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 08, 2025 07:52 GMT
LA Knight blindsided Seth (Images via WWE.com)
LA Knight blindsided Seth Rollins (Images via WWE.com)

LA Knight took to social media to send a message to Seth Rollins after this week's WWE RAW. He made a surprise appearance during the show and attacked the latter.

The two stars are set to collide at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. The Visionary defeated Penta in the main event of this week's RAW and called for Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to join him in assaulting Penta. However, The Megastar came out and hit the former WWE Champion with the BFT before escaping through the crowd.

After RAW ended, LA Knight shared a clip on X/Twitter where he sent a message to Seth Rollins. He stated:

also-read-trending Trending
"So here's the deal. Rollins to Reed, what's he trying to take me out? Bron Breaker showing me the case. None of it matters. Saturday Night's Main Event. It's me. It's Seth Rollins. Getting what's mine. Seth, getting what's coming to him. And what's coming to him? My God, how sweet it's gonna be. Little BFT for you. Three the hard way, hit it and quit it. Hell, I might not even quit. If I'm having a good old time, I might roll over and take a doggy back home. Yeah!" said Knight.
Seth Rollins will have the advantage at Saturday Night's Main Event because he has Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on speed dial. It'll be interesting to see how LA Knight overcomes this.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

