LA Knight Sends Two-Word Message After Heartbreaking Loss at Clash in Paris

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 01, 2025 01:07 GMT
LA Knight
LA Knight is a former United States Champion (source: WWE.com)

LA Knight was unable to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. He has now sent a two-word message following this heartbreaking loss.

Ad

Since arriving on the main roster, LA Knight has become one of the most popular stars in the company. He has also made it clear that he wants to become a world champion. However, his run has often been filled with detours that have pulled him away from the World Title scene. The two-time United States Champion finally found himself back in the title picture during his feud with Seth Rollins.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At Clash in Paris, The Megastar faced off against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was unable to win the title this time around. After the loss, the former US Champion took to social media to send a message to the fans, thanking them for their support.

"Merci Paris 🇫🇷 #WWEClash."

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Check out his tweet below:

Ad

Kevin Nash criticized LA Knight's gimmick.

Throughout his time on the main roster, LA Knight has drawn comparisons with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. His promo work is often similar to these two WWE legends. Despite these comparisons, he was able to get over with the fans and became one of the most popular stars on the roster.

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled previously stating that The Megastar is copying The Rock and Steve Austin, and his views on this have not changed in the past two years.

Ad
"I said two f***ing years ago, when I didn't know who he was, and all that f***ing s**t went up, and I probably said, 'Well, he's doing The Rock,'" Nash stated. "And I said that then, and he got over, he worked hard, he was always in f***ing shape, and I just said, you know what, man, I don't wanna be that bitter old guy. He's over, people like him, I'm not gonna f***ing badmouth the guy. But, in retrospect, where are we at two years later? That f***ing doesn't work." [From 51:05 – 51:45]

It will be interesting to see what's next for LA Knight after this heartbreaking loss at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications