LA Knight Sends Two-Word Message After Heartbreaking Loss at Clash in Paris

LA Knight was unable to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. He has now sent a two-word message following this heartbreaking loss.Since arriving on the main roster, LA Knight has become one of the most popular stars in the company. He has also made it clear that he wants to become a world champion. However, his run has often been filled with detours that have pulled him away from the World Title scene. The two-time United States Champion finally found himself back in the title picture during his feud with Seth Rollins.At Clash in Paris, The Megastar faced off against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was unable to win the title this time around. After the loss, the former US Champion took to social media to send a message to the fans, thanking them for their support.&quot;Merci Paris 🇫🇷 #WWEClash.&quot;Check out his tweet below:Kevin Nash criticized LA Knight's gimmick.Throughout his time on the main roster, LA Knight has drawn comparisons with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. His promo work is often similar to these two WWE legends. Despite these comparisons, he was able to get over with the fans and became one of the most popular stars on the roster.On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled previously stating that The Megastar is copying The Rock and Steve Austin, and his views on this have not changed in the past two years.&quot;I said two f***ing years ago, when I didn't know who he was, and all that f***ing s**t went up, and I probably said, 'Well, he's doing The Rock,'&quot; Nash stated. &quot;And I said that then, and he got over, he worked hard, he was always in f***ing shape, and I just said, you know what, man, I don't wanna be that bitter old guy. He's over, people like him, I'm not gonna f***ing badmouth the guy. But, in retrospect, where are we at two years later? That f***ing doesn't work.&quot; [From 51:05 – 51:45]It will be interesting to see what's next for LA Knight after this heartbreaking loss at Clash in Paris.