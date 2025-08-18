Kevin Nash Stands By LA Knight Criticism, Says WWE Star's Act "Doesn't Work"

Kevin Nash once caused controversy by publicly criticizing LA Knight's WWE character. In a recent podcast episode, the two-time Hall of Famer gave an update on how he now feels about the fan favorite.

Knight's popularity skyrocketed in 2023 when he turned face for the first time on the main roster. The 42-year-old shared the ring with several major stars, including John Cena and Roman Reigns. He also went on to capture the United States Championship twice.

Nash previously accused Knight of copying The Rock and Steve Austin's legendary WWE personas. Two years on, the nWo member revealed on Kliq This that his view has not changed.

"I said two f***ing years ago, when I didn't know who he was, and all that f***ing s**t went up, and I probably said, 'Well, he's doing The Rock,'" Nash stated. "And I said that then, and he got over, he worked hard, he was always in f***ing shape, and I just said, you know what, man, I don't wanna be that bitter old guy. He's over, people like him, I'm not gonna f***ing badmouth the guy. But, in retrospect, where are we at two years later? That f***ing doesn't work." [From 51:05 – 51:45]

LA Knight is currently feuding with Seth Rollins on RAW. He unsuccessfully challenged The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship on August 4 after CM Punk caused a disqualification.

Kevin Nash compares CM Punk and LA Knight

On the August 11 episode of RAW, CM Punk and LA Knight defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed via disqualification.

While Kevin Nash views Punk as a natural babyface, he thinks Knight relies on catchphrases to make fans like him.

"He's gotten himself over because of the formula that worked when we all got over, like catchphrase, and watching Monday night and watching him and Punk, Punk is organically over. Any time Punk wants to, Punk could f***ing make his s**t look weak by f***ing mocking his shtick." [From 50:29 – 51:04]

In another recent podcast episode, Nash questioned whether Raquel Rodriguez should make a major change to her in-ring style.

