LA Knight sent the police officers a message immediately after arrest; WWE's official update

LA Knight is not one to cut corners. He knows who he's going after and does it without hesitation. However, there was a moment after the arrest where he told the police officers what he thought.

In a pre-taped segment broadcast on SmackDown this week, LA Knight was arrested and taken away by the police. This came after he pulled up to AJ Styles' house and attacked him, leaving nothing unsaid.

The feud between the two men had been heated for the last three months but finally spilled over. The star warned Styles of the consequences of not coming to SmackDown, and it appears he delivered.

As the official WWE statement on the situation, the SmackDown commentary team said that Styles had decided not to press charges against LA Knight and that the star had been freed.

With that being the case, he had a lot to say to the police as well. He said he would be back again next week and knew they were probably working overtime, so he hoped they were getting paid overtime for it.

"I hope you're getting overtime for this. I will come back. If I need to come back I'll come back."

The two are likely to meet next SmackDown. With WrestleMania around the corner, they might even end up in a match. It remains to be seen if any stipulation is added.

