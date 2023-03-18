LA Knight set to face 48-year-old legend on SmackDown next week

LA Knight is in the midst of a unique streak. As of March 20th, it will be two months since his last victory in WWE. Including live events, premium live events, and TV episodes, he has been on an 18-match losing streak. Next week, that could be 19 as he takes on 48-year-old legend Rey Mysterio.

So how did this match come to be? On the latest episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio experienced further frustration with his son Dominik as he continued to deny the WrestleMania challenge put in front of him.

LA Knight later approached the legend backstage and told him that he would face his son instead and change his name to LA Mysterio.

A furious Mysterio would strike LA Knight, leaving him perplexed. The first match advertised for next week's episode of SmackDown is Mysterio vs. Knight. It's going to be interesting to see how things play out.

It was another unsuccessful outing for Knight, who lost to Xavier Woods on the blue brand this week. It all came as a result of him mocking Woods and Madcap Moss for playing 2K23 backstage.

Including a loss in a live event battle royal, his losing streak is now at 18, and his last victory came on January 20th, 2023, against an enhancement talent ahead of his match against Bray Wyatt.

His last win against a signed WWE star was on October 28th, 2022, against Ricochet. It's been a while for him.

Is LA Knight set to have a big match at WrestleMania?

Given that Stone Cold Steve Austin successfully returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in the main event of Night 1, it only makes sense that he will do the same this year at SoFi Stadium.

While Kevin Owens is busier with other things, a recent report stated that LA Knight has been pitched as Austin's WrestleMania 39 opponent.

Nothing seems set in stone, but the big losing streak appears to be a part of a bigger plan for the former Impact Wrestling star.

Do you want to see Austin vs. Knight? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes