LA Knight shares a one-word message about being in significant top five WWE ranking

Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight has picked up pace by being one of the top five WWE Superstars of merchandise sales in June 2023.

Since the 40-year-old received massive pop over the past couple of weeks, he was considered the top seed to win this year's Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London.

Despite being a fan favorite, he almost grabbed the coveted briefcase in the final moments of the ladder match. However, the company burst the bubble of the WWE Universe as Damian Priest was the one to walk out with the MITB briefcase.

It seems that LA Knight's defeat has not put him down because, as per Wrestle Ops, his WWE merchandise sales were off the roof last month. Other superstars in the list include Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and nWo.

This information caught Knight's attention as he shared a one-word message about the best moment of his WWE career:

"Defiant," he wrote.

You can check out WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Bill Apter says LA Knight should fight WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg if he ever returns

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter recently discussed that former world champion Goldberg could compete against the 40-year-old star if he decides to wrestle again.

At the end of 2022, Goldberg became a free agent after his contract with the WWE expired. It was highly rumored that the Hall of Famer would join the rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter, with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, discussed Goldberg's future in-ring opponent. The legendary wrestling journalist had LA Knight's name who could share a spot with the 56-year-old.

"I'd like to see him against the guy who's so over in WWE, I think he'd be great, LA Knight," Apter said.

Check the video below:

The last time Goldberg wrestled in the ring was against Roman Reigns in a losing effort at the 2022 Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen if the Hall of Famer would again step in the ring and face the former Million Dollar Champion.

