LA Knight snubs 33-year-old female WWE star; calls her "h*rny" on SmackDown

Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight humiliated Hit Row member B-Fab on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The 40-year-old star recently had a confrontation with Hit Row when SmackDown emanated from Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago. The former Eli Drake crashed Hit Row's segment, only to shove Ashante Adonis and hit Top Dolla. The former Million Dollar Champion took out Hit Row members single-handedly before cutting a short promo for the New York crowd.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, LA Knight again gave Adonis, Dolla, and B-Fab a piece of his mind. The 40-year-old star was especially harsh on B-Fab during his promo when he mentioned that the 33-year-old female superstar was excited to see him and called her "h*rny."

"But I don’t know, the way B-Fab's been looking at me, I think she's got a tingle in her loins. I say she’s h*rny, YEAH!” Knight said.

Check out the video here.

Screengrab of LA Knight's jibe

Later, the megastar challenged Ashante to a match and made quick work of his opponent with a power slam, an elbow drop, and a Blunt Force Trauma.

What did you think of LA Knight's shot at B-Fab? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023