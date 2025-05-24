LA Knight steals a major opportunity from a recently returned star on WWE SmackDown 

Another Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match took place on WWE SmackDown this week, and it involved LA Knight, Aleister Black, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The winner was guaranteed a spot in the men's ladder match.

The King of Strong Style immediately went after The Megastar when the bell rang. However, the two babyfaces quickly double-teamed Shinsuke. They tossed the heel to the floor and then squared off. Black hit LA with a kick, and the latter delivered a jumping neckbreaker.

Aleister hit a few more kicks in the corner and went for a running kick, but got tripped by Shinsuke Nakamura. The two stars went kick for kick, and Black delivered a knee to the midsection. He tried to dive on the Japanese star, but LA Knight took him out with a superplex. Nakamura hit LA with a knee off the middle rope, and Aleister Black hit Shinsuke with a running knee to the face.

The former AEW star wiped out The King of Strong Style with a moonsault to the floor and a Tope Con Hilo. Shinsuke Nakamura tried to hit Black with a Kinshasa but ran into a Black Mass. LA Knight tossed Black out of the ring and pinned Shinsuke to win the match. Aleister almost won the match, but his opportunity was stolen.

