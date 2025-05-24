  • home icon
  • WWE
  • LA Knight
  • LA Knight steals a major opportunity from a recently returned star on WWE SmackDown 

LA Knight steals a major opportunity from a recently returned star on WWE SmackDown 

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 24, 2025 04:04 GMT
LA Knight pulled one over another star (Images via WWE.com)
LA Knight pulled one over another star (Images via WWE.com)

Another Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match took place on WWE SmackDown this week, and it involved LA Knight, Aleister Black, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The winner was guaranteed a spot in the men's ladder match.

Ad

The King of Strong Style immediately went after The Megastar when the bell rang. However, the two babyfaces quickly double-teamed Shinsuke. They tossed the heel to the floor and then squared off. Black hit LA with a kick, and the latter delivered a jumping neckbreaker.

Aleister hit a few more kicks in the corner and went for a running kick, but got tripped by Shinsuke Nakamura. The two stars went kick for kick, and Black delivered a knee to the midsection. He tried to dive on the Japanese star, but LA Knight took him out with a superplex. Nakamura hit LA with a knee off the middle rope, and Aleister Black hit Shinsuke with a running knee to the face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former AEW star wiped out The King of Strong Style with a moonsault to the floor and a Tope Con Hilo. Shinsuke Nakamura tried to hit Black with a Kinshasa but ran into a Black Mass. LA Knight tossed Black out of the ring and pinned Shinsuke to win the match. Aleister almost won the match, but his opportunity was stolen.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications